Veros (VRS) Price Hits $0.0821 on Exchanges

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Veros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0821 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veros has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veros has a market capitalization of $748,705.00 and $19,352.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veros alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004242 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00022488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00775243 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00053703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00153964 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00092952 BTC.

Veros Profile

Veros was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,115,000 tokens. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency . Veros’ official website is veros.pro

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.