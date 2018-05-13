Veritone (VERI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Veritone in a report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Veritone from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of Veritone opened at $22.18 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Veritone has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $365.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). Veritone had a negative net margin of 425.69% and a negative return on equity of 98.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. Veritone’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Veritone will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, CEO Chad Steelberg acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,848.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $181,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,912 shares of company stock valued at $932,277 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

