Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Shares Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 5.7% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $38,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,280,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,009,000 after buying an additional 370,913 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 778,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,231,000 after buying an additional 56,706 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,732,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 157,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF opened at $183.07 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $139.30 and a twelve month high of $186.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

