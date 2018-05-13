Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Position Reduced by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 410,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,455 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 305,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 36,355 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $123.95 and a 12-month high of $152.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

