Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $25,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 316,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 528,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4,289.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $58.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

