Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf (VWOB) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf (BMV:VWOB) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,546 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 1.48% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IFC Holdings Incorporated FL acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf opened at $76.45 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Etf has a 12-month low of $1,400.00 and a 12-month high of $1,606.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2631 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st.

