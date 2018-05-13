ValuEngine Upgrades Universal Technical Institute (UTI) to “Hold”

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Universal Technical Institute opened at $3.02 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.17. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.82.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $80.66 million during the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 364,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 127,535 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 28,802 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. The company offers undergraduate degree and diploma programs, and specialized technical education programs through its 12 campuses under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

