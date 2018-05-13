ValuEngine Lowers WellCare (WCG) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of WellCare (NYSE:WCG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WCG. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of WellCare in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of WellCare in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WellCare from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised WellCare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised WellCare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.14.

Get WellCare alerts:

Shares of WCG stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.45. 243,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. WellCare has a 52 week low of $214.10 and a 52 week high of $218.25.

WellCare (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.52. WellCare had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that WellCare will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in WellCare in the first quarter valued at about $4,693,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in WellCare by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 74,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in WellCare by 106.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 358,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,359,000 after buying an additional 184,819 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in WellCare by 94.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WellCare by 59.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WellCare

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.