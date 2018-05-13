ValuEngine Downgrades Nuance Communications (NUAN) to Strong Sell

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Nuance Communications opened at $12.93 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $518.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is a provider of voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise and Imaging. The Healthcare segment provides clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions. The solutions for the Healthcare segment include transcription solutions, Dragon Medical, and clinical document improvement (CDI) and coding solutions.

