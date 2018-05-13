ValuEngine Downgrades Kelly Services (KELYA) to Hold

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $32.31.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kelly Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Kelly Services by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Kelly Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,012,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.
