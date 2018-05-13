ValuEngine Downgrades Kelly Services (KELYA) to Hold

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.03. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $32.31.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 56,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Kelly Services by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 142,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Kelly Services by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Kelly Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,012,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,617,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

