Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 147,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 241,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 488,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 46,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.32 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of Cisco Systems opened at $45.93 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $221.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

