Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on VR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Validus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Validus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Validus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Validus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, President Kean Driscoll sold 6,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $463,581.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E.A. Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,325. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Validus during the first quarter worth about $2,361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Validus by 3,594.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,916,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,997 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Validus during the first quarter worth about $116,635,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Validus during the first quarter worth about $12,141,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Validus by 62.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Validus remained flat at $$67.61 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 579,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,731. Validus has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Validus (NYSE:VR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.56). Validus had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Validus’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Validus will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Validus’s payout ratio is presently -142.06%.

About Validus

Validus Holdings, Ltd. provides reinsurance coverage, insurance coverage, and insurance linked securities management services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Asset Management. The Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance products on a catastrophe excess of loss, per risk excess of loss and proportional basis; and aerospace and aviation, agriculture, composite, marine, technical lines, terrorism, trade credit, workers' compensation, and other specialty lines, as well as casualty and financial lines.

