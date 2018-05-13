Unitil Co. (UTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.365 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th.

Unitil has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Unitil has a payout ratio of 70.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Unitil stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $713.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.08. Unitil has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.30 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.04%. equities analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

