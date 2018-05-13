United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Holdings Increased by Ffcm LLC

Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5,956.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,359,000 after buying an additional 189,378 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,861,000 after buying an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,120,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 705,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,974,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 522,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,244,000 after buying an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.96 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 43,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $4,780,507.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,753.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 22,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $2,524,431.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $78,620.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,046 shares of company stock worth $19,506,251. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

