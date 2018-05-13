UMB Financial (UMBF) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $79.43

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $79.43 and last traded at $78.85, with a volume of 2562 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Wells Fargo raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.41 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $114,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,671.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Walker Brian sold 3,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $263,747.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,796 shares of company stock worth $136,877 and have sold 30,619 shares worth $2,359,212. Company insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in UMB Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in UMB Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,691 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in UMB Financial by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

