Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) EVP Sells $87,900.00 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $87,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded up $4.36, reaching $64.12, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 586,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,964. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.83. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $64.38.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologics product candidate includes Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

