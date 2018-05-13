Turning Point Brands (TPB) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Turning Point Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.7678196587571 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Turning Point Brands opened at $23.04 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $412.05 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

