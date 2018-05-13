TT International Has $989,000 Stake in General Dynamics (GD)

TT International decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. TT International’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $262.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.72.

In other General Dynamics news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 3,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.79, for a total value of $899,831.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,183,190.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Keane sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $389,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,357 shares of company stock worth $6,715,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics opened at $203.92 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $190.30 and a 52-week high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. research analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 12th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.39%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

