TT International Has $21.15 Million Position in Grupo Supervielle (SUPV)

TT International lowered its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 697,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,277 shares during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle accounts for about 0.9% of TT International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TT International owned about 0.96% of Grupo Supervielle worth $21,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,538,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,416,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,676,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,166,000 after purchasing an additional 547,635 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,183,000 after purchasing an additional 951,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,220,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,782,000 after purchasing an additional 311,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Shares of Grupo Supervielle opened at $20.85 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Grupo Supervielle has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $292.96 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUPV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.