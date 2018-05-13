Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Pfizer (PFE)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Investment Centers of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Centers of America Inc. now owns 195,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 773,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after buying an additional 629,361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3,116.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,186,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after buying an additional 1,149,246 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 109,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,652,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,010,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer opened at $35.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $209.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 41.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $39.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morningstar set a $38.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

In other Pfizer news, insider Charles H. Hill sold 42,393 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $1,515,973.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Lankler sold 50,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total value of $1,844,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,908,472.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,349 shares of company stock worth $13,829,340. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

