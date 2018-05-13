Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 1,331 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,574 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $102.07 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $113.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.13 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Macquarie set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.56.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.