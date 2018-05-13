TripAdvisor (TRIP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,512 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of TripAdvisor worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 17,655.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.84. TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The travel company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.02 million. TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

TripAdvisor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the travel company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. ValuEngine raised TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised TripAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty have issued a hold rating to the stock. TripAdvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Dermot Halpin sold 26,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $1,118,039.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. The company operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. Its travel platform aggregates reviews and opinions of members about destinations, accommodations, activities and attractions, and restaurants, which enables users to research and plan their travel experiences, as well as book hotels, flights, cruises, vacation rentals, tours, activities and attractions, and restaurant reservations on its site or mobile app, or on the site or app of travel partner sites.

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.