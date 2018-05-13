Trex (TREX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $132.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TREX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.57.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 147,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,705. Trex has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $125.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Shares of Trex are going to split on Wednesday, May 30th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, May 7th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 15th.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. Trex had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $171.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Trex will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback 2,900,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Trex news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $281,659.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,531.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $445,786.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,234,439. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trex by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Trex by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

