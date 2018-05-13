Torex Gold Resources (TXG) Receives C$17.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Clarus Securities reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources traded down C$1.16, reaching C$12.74, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 340,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,059. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$7.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.23.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna project covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

