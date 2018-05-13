Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $2.70

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

TNXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Brookline Cap M reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The company has a market cap of $23.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.84.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

