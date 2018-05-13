Tokes (TKS) Price Tops $1.95 on Exchanges

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. Tokes has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $8,769.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes token can currently be bought for approximately $1.95 or 0.00022798 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004283 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000858 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00767182 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011700 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00153952 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00091081 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,347,688 tokens. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform . Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokes is tokesplatform.org

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

