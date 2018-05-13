TokenPay Price Reaches $6.32 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $6.32 or 0.00073825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market cap of $97.06 million and $260,389.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00565055 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006369 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00099995 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030859 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 18th, 2016. TokenPay’s total supply is 19,127,040 coins and its circulating supply is 15,356,631 coins. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

