Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $81.54 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (DIS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,210 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of The Walt Disney worth $81,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,886,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,811,851,000 after acquiring an additional 61,296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,186,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $806,872,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,032,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $648,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,702 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,788,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $622,348,000 after acquiring an additional 579,060 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,571,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,042,000 after acquiring an additional 138,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aylwin B. Lewis sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $194,776.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,086.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $102.07 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $96.20 and a 52 week high of $113.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Barclays set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.60 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

