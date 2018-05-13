TJX Companies (TJX) Holdings Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,923,959 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 970,534 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.47% of TJX Companies worth $238,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 43,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $3,603,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,636,589.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,673,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,757,464.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $9,532,558. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $98.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

TJX stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $87.24.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

