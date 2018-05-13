TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (HBB)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Hamilton Beach Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,161,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,684,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,674,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,451,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,057,000. 33.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBB opened at $26.16 on Friday. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $343.71 million and a PE ratio of 15.85.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $146.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.50 million. analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

