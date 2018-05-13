TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 82,475 Shares of Versartis (VSAR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,475 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.58% of Versartis worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSAR. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Versartis by 713.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 143,478 shares during the period. Ascend Capital LLC increased its position in Versartis by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 623,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 97,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Versartis by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Versartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Versartis by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 231,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAR opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a current ratio of 21.29. Versartis has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $51.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.61. equities research analysts forecast that Versartis will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSAR. ValuEngine upgraded Versartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Versartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Versartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

