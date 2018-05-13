TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 101,864 Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NM)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc (NYSE:NM) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 101,864 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Navios Maritime worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 121,589 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,504,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 787,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,724,002 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,951,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth about $2,201,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Navios Maritime from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Shares of NYSE:NM opened at $0.81 on Friday. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.69 million. sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

