TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Calyxt (CLXT)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Calyxt worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Calyxt by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 375,137 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLXT opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.85 million and a P/E ratio of -14.64. Calyxt has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 13.52 and a current ratio of 17.79.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 60.81% and a negative net margin of 5,930.60%. equities analysts expect that Calyxt will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Calyxt news, insider Manoj Sahoo sold 10,780 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $214,198.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,551.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan W.J. Corkal sold 19,600 shares of Calyxt stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $406,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,328 shares of company stock worth $2,246,971 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLXT shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

Calyxt Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for plants in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic soybeans, high fiber wheat, herbicide tolerant wheat, powdery mildew resistant wheat, enhanced oil composition and herbicide tolerant canola, enhanced quality and herbicide tolerant alfalfa, late blight resistant potatoes, and cold storable/reduced browning potatoes, as well as enhanced protein composition, drought tolerant, herbicide tolerant, and enhanced yield soybeans.

