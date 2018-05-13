The Trade Desk (TTD) PT Raised to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vetr raised The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.94.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.92. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $67.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert David Perdue sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $875,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 856,175 shares of company stock valued at $48,721,277. 26.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

