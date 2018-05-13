The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 3.6% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pax World Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 251,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.3% during the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 28.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 613,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 135,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 129.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after buying an additional 409,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up from ) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

The Coca-Cola opened at $42.14 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

In other news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

