Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) will post sales of $4.72 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.61 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted sales of $5.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $18.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.49 billion to $19.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.04 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $18.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,430,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $99,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,094.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,229 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 250,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,055,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,994,000 after acquiring an additional 171,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.31. 8,097,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,183,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

