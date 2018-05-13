Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) versus GasLog (GLOG) Head to Head Survey

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE: TOO) and GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Teekay Offshore Partners has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GasLog has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Teekay Offshore Partners and GasLog’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Offshore Partners $1.11 billion 1.05 -$303.20 million $0.01 284.00 GasLog $525.23 million 2.67 $15.50 million N/A N/A

GasLog has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teekay Offshore Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay Offshore Partners and GasLog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Offshore Partners -28.37% 3.87% 0.71% GasLog 4.87% -0.15% -0.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of Teekay Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of GasLog shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Teekay Offshore Partners and GasLog, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Offshore Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60 GasLog 1 3 2 0 2.17

Teekay Offshore Partners presently has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. GasLog has a consensus price target of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 16.67%. Given GasLog’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GasLog is more favorable than Teekay Offshore Partners.

Dividends

Teekay Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. GasLog pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Teekay Offshore Partners pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Teekay Offshore Partners beats GasLog on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker. The company serves customers in offshore oil regions of the North Sea, Brazil, and the East Coast of Canada. As at December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 37 shuttle tankers, 3 chartered-in vessels, 1 HiLoad dynamic positioning unit, 8 FPSO units, 6 FSO units, 10 long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, 1 UMS, and 2 chartered-in conventional oil tankers. Teekay Offshore GP L.L.C. serves as the general partner of Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. is a subsidiary of Brookfield TK TOLP L.P.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of February 28, 2018, its owned fleet consisted of 28 LNG carriers, including 23 ships on the water and 5 on order. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.

