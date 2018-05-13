TD Ameritrade (AMTD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Shares of TD Ameritrade opened at $61.57 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is 45.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,605,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,526,000 after buying an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

