Tata Motors (TTM) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) is one of 30 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tata Motors to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Tata Motors has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tata Motors’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, suggesting that their average stock price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tata Motors and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $41.04 billion $943.80 million 17.36 Tata Motors Competitors $64.59 billion $3.07 billion 15.98

Tata Motors’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Tata Motors. Tata Motors is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors 3.92% 19.58% 4.69% Tata Motors Competitors -15.53% -4.47% -3.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Tata Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Tata Motors and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 0 2 2 0 2.50 Tata Motors Competitors 456 1310 1658 112 2.40

Tata Motors currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.46%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 7.73%. Given Tata Motors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tata Motors is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Tata Motors beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers passenger cars, such as passenger cars; utility vehicles, including SUVs and multipurpose utility vehicles; light commercial vehicles comprising pickup trucks and small commercial vehicles; and medium and heavy commercial vehicles consisting of trucks, tractors, buses, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment. The company is also involved in the provision of engineering and automotive solutions; construction equipment manufacturing; automotive vehicle components manufacturing and supply chain activities; machine tools and factory automation solutions; high-precision tooling, and plastic and electronic components for automotive and computer applications; and automotive retailing and service operations. In addition, it provides engineering and design services, product lifecycle management, and product-centric information technology services, as well as vehicle finance and insurance brokerage services. The company markets its products under the Nano, Indica, Tiago, Indigo, Tigor, Sumo, Sumo Grande, Safari, Safari Storme, Hexa, Aria, Zest, Bolt, and Venture brand names; alternative fuel vehicles under the Nano and Indigo brands; and premium performance cars under the Jaguar Land Rover brand name. Tata Motors Limited operates in India, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was founded in 1945 and is based in Mumbai, India.

