Taseko Mines (TGB) Shares Bought by Global X Management Co. LLC

Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,614 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 50,928 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Taseko Mines worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,707,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 384,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.22 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.46.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.95 million. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGB. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

