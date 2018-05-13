T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Shares Sold by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,786 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $43,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,953,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Telekom Holding B.V. Deutsche purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.79 per share, with a total value of $17,337,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,840,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,974,950 and have sold 62,118 shares valued at $3,971,079. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.29.

Shares of T-Mobile US opened at $56.39 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

