Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,015 Shares of Cognizant (CTSH)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,692 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,121,482 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,565,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,469 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 8,774,817 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $623,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,200 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,119,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,636,000 after purchasing an additional 194,583 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,309,025 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $448,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,220 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005,499 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $425,587,000 after purchasing an additional 209,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant opened at $76.58 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant has a 12 month low of $63.96 and a 12 month high of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Cognizant had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cognizant will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st. Cognizant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

In other Cognizant news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $205,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rajeev Mehta sold 108,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $8,367,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,219 shares of company stock worth $14,651,823 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Cognizant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.80 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cognizant in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Cognizant Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

