Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Zoetis (ZTS)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 31,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.11.

In other news, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 37,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $3,034,442.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $407,034.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,829 shares of company stock worth $9,626,877. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis opened at $84.45 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 68.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.83%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

