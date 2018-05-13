Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in Ecolab (ECL)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 125,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,038,000 after buying an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,607,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,300,000 after buying an additional 37,193 shares during the period. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 54,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura raised their target price on Ecolab from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.94.

In related news, EVP Roberto Inchaustegui sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $652,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.42 per share, for a total transaction of $860,288.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,664.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,848,529 shares of company stock worth $248,579,565. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab opened at $147.15 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $150.46.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

