Synovus Financial Corp Buys 1,973 Shares of Dominion Energy (D)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,987.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas F. Farrell II acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.44 per share, for a total transaction of $253,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. ValuEngine cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo reduced their price target on Dominion Energy to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $67.33 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

NYSE D opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.27. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $62.31 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.78%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

