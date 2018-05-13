S&w Seed (SANW) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

S&w Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of S&w Seed in a research note on Friday, April 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of S&w Seed from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&w Seed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.40 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. S&w Seed has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

S&w Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. S&w Seed had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. equities research analysts predict that S&w Seed will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in S&w Seed by 820.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 436,766 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in S&w Seed by 43.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 22,293 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new position in S&w Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. Fondren Management LP lifted its stake in S&w Seed by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in S&w Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&w Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

