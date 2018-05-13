SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRDX shares. BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of SurModics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded SurModics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Get SurModics alerts:

SurModics traded up $1.70, reaching $46.50, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,320. SurModics has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.37 million, a PE ratio of 91.18 and a beta of 0.52.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. SurModics had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. equities analysts predict that SurModics will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SurModics news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $33,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 38.1% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SurModics in the first quarter valued at $363,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after acquiring an additional 42,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SurModics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,372,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,240,000 after acquiring an additional 64,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

Receive News & Ratings for SurModics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurModics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.