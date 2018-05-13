Suntrust Banks Inc. Sells 13,514 Shares of The Home Depot (HD)

Suntrust Banks Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,514 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Suntrust Banks Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Home Depot worth $202,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,227,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,382 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,184,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,172,123,000 after purchasing an additional 95,146 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,062,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $991,572,000 after purchasing an additional 164,815 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,758,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $942,860,000 after purchasing an additional 234,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,285,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,803,000 after purchasing an additional 934,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $190.31 on Friday. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $144.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The Home Depot had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 306.73%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $20,894,533.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,957 shares in the company, valued at $43,734,117.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 37,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.26, for a total transaction of $7,018,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,273.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,027 shares of company stock worth $31,220,882 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target (down previously from $220.00) on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

