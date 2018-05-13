Suncor Energy (SU) Stake Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,707,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,650 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,248,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,055,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,585 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $69,523,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 303.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,664,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,072 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SU opened at $39.83 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.85%. analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2797 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

