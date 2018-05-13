Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY)

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,410,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,259,000 after purchasing an additional 449,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,410,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,183,000 after purchasing an additional 184,447 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 132,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 108,345 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,876,000 after purchasing an additional 94,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend in the fourth quarter worth about $7,892,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend opened at $92.14 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. SPDR S&P Dividend has a twelve month low of $86.38 and a twelve month high of $98.29.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

